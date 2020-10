Photo : YONHAP News

New daily cases of COVID-19 in South Korea have once again fallen below 100.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 77 new cases were reported throughout Wednesday, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand 889.The daily number remained below 100 for four straight days before rising above 100 on Wednesday, but returned below the mark on Thursday.However, quarantine authorities remain alert as the figure could surge due to increased travel to hometowns or tourist destinations during the Chuseok holiday that will continue until Sunday.Among the new infections, 67 were locally transmitted, while ten came from overseas.Out of the 67 local cases, 50 were in the capital region, including 30 in Seoul, 17 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon.The number of virus-related deaths rose by two to 415.