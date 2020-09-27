Nuke Envoy: S. Korea, US Form Better Foundation for War-ending Declaration

Photo : KBS

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said on Wednesday that Seoul and Washington have formed a "better foundation" for the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War during his recent trip to the U.S.Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for the Korean Peninsula and Security Affairs, made the remarks to reporters at Dulles International Airport in Washington returning home after his four-day trip.Lee said he met many U.S. officials dealing with Korean Peninsula issues, assessing that he had "very meaningful and practical" discussions. Lee held talks on Monday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea.Regarding a so-called "October surprise" ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, Lee said that he heard there were various ideas about what it means, but he believes it is his job to prepare in advance and respond to the situation properly.