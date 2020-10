Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Coast Guard and Navy continued their search for the eleventh day on Thursday for the body of a fisheries official shot dead by North Korea at sea early last week.The Coast Guard said Thursday that an extensive search operation is under way in waters around Yeonpyeong and Socheong islands near the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea.The authorities mobilized 35 vessels and seven aircraft to find the body and personal effects of the 47-year-old official.The Navy is searching in three zones near the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, while the Coast Guard is searching more southerly areas.A Coast Guard official, however, said the search has yielded nothing in particular.