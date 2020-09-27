S. Korea Adds 63 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 63 new COVID-19 cases throughout Thursday as sporadic infections continue within local communities during the Chuseok holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday the new cases bring the accumulated caseload to 23-thousand-952. Thursday was the second consecutive day that the daily count was below 100.Of the new cases, 53 are domestic infections including 19 in Gyeonggi Province, 16 in the southern city of Busan and nine in Seoul.Of the ten new imported cases, six were detected upon arrival and four were confirmed during self-isolation. Five are South Koreans and five foreign nationals.An additional 67 patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising that total to over 21-thousand-700. Some 18-hundred are still being treated, 107 of whom are in critical condition.One more death has been reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 416, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-74 percent.