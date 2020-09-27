N. Korean Leader Visits Flood Recovery Site with Sister

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong have visited a flood-hit border village to check recovery efforts.According to state media on Friday, Kim inspected a reconstruction site in the county of Kimhwa in Kangwon Province and was briefed in detail about damage to homes, farmland, transportation, the power grid and postal service as well as progress in recovery efforts.Kim said during the tour that it felt like just yesterday when he was first told about the flood damage caused by 900 millimeters of heavy rain in mid-August, adding that he is pleased to see the reconstruction nearly completed.He said the entire process from beginning to end must be centered on the people.Kim had one complaint about the rebuilt homes, namely their uniform design, and called for creativity, diversity and artistic harmony with the natural environment.He also praised endeavors by the military, noting its patriotism and revolutionary spirit.The North Korean leader inspected the harvest in Kangwon Province, saying this year has been unprecedentedly difficult but it will also be a year of great victory through the rewards of struggle.Kim was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong making her first public appearance since late July.