US Experts: N. Korea Provocation Possible After Nov. Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. officials who oversaw East Asian diplomacy forecast that a North Korean provocation could follow the U.S. presidential election in November.Susan Thornton, former acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said in a virtual seminar hosted by New York-based think tank the Korea Society on Thursday that a provocation from the North can probably be expected after the election so as to bring the issue back into focus for the new U.S. administration.Daniel Russel, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, also agreed, saying it is prudent to anticipate, particularly in the event of a Joe Biden administration, that some provocations from North Korea should be expected.He said that is "certainly the playbook that is familiar to us from the past."They both doubt that Pyongyang will stage an "October surprise" provocation before the U.S. election.Russel also noted a provocation may not work to the regime's advantage by limiting policy options that may be available to a new U.S. administration.