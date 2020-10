Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that national security adviser Suh Hoon talked on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien on Thursday and discussed bilateral and regional affairs.Considering the rising need for policy consultation, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination on key pending concerns using various formats including face-to-face talks.They also agreed to continue discussions on alliance issues and ways to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The U.S. also conveyed condolences over the death of a South Korean fisheries official recently shot dead by North Korean troops in the West Sea, while expressing support for Seoul's efforts to get to the bottom of the incident through inter-Korean dialogue.Suh and O'Brien last held a phone conservation one month ago in early September.