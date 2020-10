Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has reportedly asked the German government to take down a statue recently erected in Berlin to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.According to Japanese media, Tokyo's top diplomat, who is currently visiting Europe, held a conference call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Thursday and discussed bilateral issues.During the conservation, Motegi is known to have requested Germany's cooperation in taking down the statue, saying that it goes against Tokyo's stance.Motegi visited Portugal and France and was scheduled to head to Germany but the trip was canceled after one of the security detail of the German foreign minister tested positive for COVID-19. The two ministers held a video call instead.