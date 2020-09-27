Over 1,900 S. Koreans Received Mishandled Flu Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

Close to 2,000 South Koreans have received influenza vaccines suspected of being incorrectly stored and exposed to unsafe temperatures during the distribution process.The number of people who have already received the flu shots continues to rise in contrast to an earlier statement from health authorities.The rising numbers have raised criticism over not only the vaccine management but also possible negligence in vaccination projects across the board.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday the vaccines in question were found to have been administered to one-thousand-910 people as of Wednesday, up by 548 from the previous day.The new cases come from 15 cities and provinces nationwide.The KDCA initially said that not one person had received the mishandled flu shots.Nearly five-point-eight million doses of vaccines were exposed to room temperature in the latest incident involving the distributing firm Shinsung Pharm.A study is under way to determine the safety of the exposed vaccines.