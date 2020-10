Photo : YONHAP News

Preorders for BLACKPINK's new studio album have topped 1 million.The K-pop girl group's management agency YG Entertainment said BLACKPINK's new album, titled "The Album," posted 670,000 preorders from South Korea and 340,000 from overseas before being released on Friday afternoon.Eight tracks from the quartet's first full-length album were released to the public at 1 p.m. Friday, along with the music video for the song "Lovesick Girls" on YouTube.Prereleased tracks "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" have both made the Billboard Hot 100, with the latter debuting at No. 13, the highest position ever by a female K-pop act.