Moon Seeks German Support for Selection of WTO Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee candidacy for the top post at the World Trade Organization.Moon said in a roughly 20-minute phone conversation that Yoo is the best person who can develop and bring back confidence to the world trade body.Yoo is competing with candidates from Nigeria, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain in the second round of the elimination process, which is set to run through next Tuesday.In the second round, three out of five candidates will be removed, leaving just two runners in the third and final stage for the top post at the global trade body.The final result — which is to be selected through a consensus among the 164 member countries — is widely expected to be delivered in early November.Merkel told Moon that she thinks Yoo is a qualified candidate who has the expertise required for the top job at the WTO, according to the presidential office.Yoo was appointed as trade minister in February last year, becoming the first woman to take the top-ranking position in the 70-year history of South Korea's trade ministry.