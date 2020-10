Photo : YONHAP News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.The president tweeted Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid -19 and would begin to quarantine.Trump’s positive test result came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.According to the Associated Press, Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health.