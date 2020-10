Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, wishing for their quick recovery from COVID-19.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that the message was sent Friday afternoon as Moon heard the news that Trump and his wife had tested positive for the virus.In the message, Moon said "my wife and I, along with the South Korean people, wish for the president and first lady's swift recovery."He also extended words of solace and encouragement to Trump's family and the American citizens.