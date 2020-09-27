New COVID-19 Cases Below 100 for 3rd Day

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for a third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 75 new cases were detected throughout Friday, raising the accumulated caseload to 24-thousand-27.Of the new cases, 52 are domestic infections including 25 in Seoul, eight each in Gyeonggi Province and Busan and seven in Incheon.The 23 imported cases originated from countries such as Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Ukraine. Ten are South Koreans and 13 are foreign nationalsAn additional 54 patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising that total to over 21-thousand-700.The number of critically ill patients stands at 104, down three from the previous day.Four more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 420, with the fatality rate at one-point-75 percent.