Traffic congestion has plagued freeways nationwide as travelers head back to Seoul as the end of the five-day Chuseok holiday nears.As of noon Saturday, it takes an estimated five hours and 40 minutes to get from Busan to Seoul, five hours from Gwangju, and two hours and 20 minutes from Daejeon.The Korea Expressway Corporation said the traffic volume on highways is not especially worse than an average weekend, but the homebound traffic will peak between four and five p.m. Saturday.