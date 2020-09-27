Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19.Biden had shared the stage for over 90 minutes in a televised debate three days ago with President Trump, who tested positive for the virus on Friday.In a Friday tweet, Biden said that he is happy to report that he and his wife have tested negative and he thanked everyone for their messages of concern. He also hoped that this serves as a reminder for people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.During the debate, Trump and Biden did not shake hands under quarantine guidelines, but neither of them wore a mask.Following the negative test result, the Biden camp has decided to proceed with scheduled campaigning in Michigan, a battleground state.The Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris has also tested negative and will go on to campaign in Las Vegas as planned.The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates meanwhile announced the first televised vice presidential debate will go ahead as scheduled in five days in Salt Lake City, Utah.