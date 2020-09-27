PM Stresses National Unity on Foundation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun gave a speech marking National Foundation Day on Saturday and said the South Korean government will remember the past five thousand years of Korean history.He also called for overcoming what he called a colonial view of history and for the nation to take the lead in its economy and culture in a post-coronavirus era.Delivering congratulatory remarks in a ceremony held at the National Folk Museum of Korea, Chung said COVID-19 is now more than a crisis and progressing into a tragedy. He said the government will serve as a breakwater to protect people's lives.Regarding the direction Korea should aim for in the post-coronavirus era, the prime minister offered three themes — becoming a leading nation in the world, building an inclusive society and achieving national unity.He especially emphasized unity, saying the country must surpass the barriers divided by region, social class, generation and ideology.Chung also stressed that illegal rallies that threaten public life and safety can't be supported no matter what the cause may be.He also had a message for politicians, saying there can be no distinction between ruling and opposition party when faced with a crisis and called for cooperative politics to defuse division and fight the crisis together.