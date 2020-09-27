Police Inspect Vehicles to Deter Illegal Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are inspecting vehicles on access ways leading into downtown Seoul on Saturday in an effort to prevent illegal rallies planned by conservative groups.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that inspections were under way from 7 a.m. at 90 locations to check entering vehicles.Sarang Jeil Church and other conservative groups critical of the Moon Jae-in administration are expected to hold a press conference in Gwanghwamun Plaza in the afternoon.Police cars are currently surrounding the plaza to block access. If protesters stage an ambush rally, they will be forcibly dispersed.Trains have not stopped at four subway stations in the Gwanghwamun area since Saturday morning and buses are also detouring around the area.Court-approved drive-thru rallies involving less than ten cars are expected to take place in two Seoul areas near the homes of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and current Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.Eleven-thousand police will be on standby throughout the day.The drive-thru rallies emerged after the court upheld a police ban on political rallies scheduled for Saturday which marks National Foundation Day. The government also warned that there would be zero-tolerance for people breaking the ban out of coronavirus concerns.Small scale vehicle protests were approved by the court on the condition that strict quarantine guidelines are followed. Only one person is allowed in each car and drivers cannot open their windows or leave their vehicles, except for in emergencies.