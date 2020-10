Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, wishing them a swift recovery from COVID-19.In a message released on the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, Kim offered sympathy to the president and the first lady and wished them a full recovery as soon as possible.Kim added that he hopes they will surely overcome the disease as he sent them warm greetings.