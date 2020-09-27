S. Korea's Permanent Mission to UN Gives out Masks

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's Permanent Mission to the United Nations held an event Friday where it gave out eight thousand face masks to essential UN workers.The event was organized to express gratitude to workers responsible for cleaning, security and quarantine enforcement whose service has helped UN operations continue amid the pandemic.An official from the mission said that instead of a virtual reception or sending a gift, South Korea opted for a small offline event to properly show its gratitude while still abiding by quarantine guidelines.Atul Khare, under secretary-general for the UN Department of Operational Support, also attended the event as well as the permanent missions of Qatar and Indonesia which also donated masks at Korea's suggestion.In the U.S., the South Korean consulate general in New York decided to mark National Foundation Day this year online and will screen a Korea promotion video and singing of the national anthem by a New Jersey children's choir.The consulate general will also unveil the result of an online K-pop dance competition it hosted to celebrate National Foundation Day.