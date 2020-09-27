'S. Korea, US to Continue Cooperation under Indo-Pacific Strategy'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs David Stilwell said that South Korea and the U.S. will continue to advance cooperation on regional and global issues under the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy.In a teleconference held Friday ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to South Korea, Stilwell also welcomed Seoul's increasing foreign aid provision and urged for it to continue.He said when Pompeo visits Korea, the two sides will affirm their ironclad alliance, which he called the linchpin of peace and security in the region.Stilwell said South Korea is a critical partner on issues such as combating COVID-19, advancing peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and strengthening regional ties into the Indo-Pacific strategy.He added that bilateral relations are based on shared values.When asked about defense cost sharing negotiations between the two sides, Stilwell said talks are ongoing and will continue.He also remarked on an upcoming meeting of the "Quad," which involves the U.S., Japan, Australia and India, saying the multilateral alliance is designed to establish principles for the Indo-Pacific region and counter China's growing pressure.Secretary Pompeo will visit Japan for the Quad meeting on Tuesday after which he will also stop over in South Korea and Mongolia.