Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Below 100 for 4th Day

Write: 2020-10-04 10:02:11Update: 2020-10-04 12:24:14

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Below 100 for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for a fourth straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that 64 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 24-thousand-91.

Of the new cases, 47 are domestic infections while the remaining 17 are imported.

The daily number dropped by eleven from the previous day, but authorities remain on alert as the figure could surge after the five-day Chuseok holiday due to increased travel during the period.

Of the 47 local cases, 35 came from the capital region, including 16 from Seoul, 14 from Gyeonggi Province and five from Incheon.

Out of the 17 imported cases, nine were detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports, while eight others tested positive during self-isolation.

The number of critically ill patients stands at 105, up one from the previous day.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by one to 421, with the fatality rate at one-point-75 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >