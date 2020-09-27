Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon's Advisor Calls for Inter-Korean Summit

Write: 2020-10-04 12:11:15Update: 2020-10-04 13:55:47

Moon's Advisor Calls for Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's special advisor on foreign affairs and national security has called for an inter-Korean summit in relation to the recent killing of a South Korean official by North Korea at sea.

Appearing on a KBS program on Saturday, Moon Chung-in stressed the need of the summit following the death of a South Korean fisheries official in North Korean waters in the Yellow Sea.

The special advisor said that North Korea recently sent a notice offering their apology over the death, but it was a written apology and an oral apology is also necessary.

As for reasons for the inter-Korean summit, he said the two Koreas need to discuss how to seek momentum in efforts to realize denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula after the United States presidential election set for early November.

The advisor said the inter-Korean summit could be held in the form of a virtual meeting. He said the summit would serve as a critical opportunity for the two Koreas to make a breakthrough in their relations and to bring peace on the peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >