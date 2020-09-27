Massive Rallies in Seoul Blocked by Police

Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative groups failed to hold massive anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul on Saturday as police strictly blocked access to Gwanghwamun Square in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.Instead, Sarang Jeil Church and other conservative groups critical of the Moon Jae-in government held a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the square, criticizing the president for using the COVID-19 pandemic to deprive people of their freedom.Conservative groups also staged small-scale drive-thru rallies in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province without clashes with police.Protesters held one of the rallies on a route that includes the neighborhoods of former and current justice ministers in protest of the government's push for prosecution reform.Police inspected vehicles on access ways leading to the square and a plaza in front of Seoul City Hall in an effort to prevent illegal surprise rallies. Police said they conducted the inspections at 90 locations and turned away about 30 vehicles.Conservative groups plan to hold another rally on Friday, but the police plan to block it as well.