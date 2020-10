Photo : YONHAP News

The planned visit to South Korea by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been delayed after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.The U.S. State Department on Saturday posted an update on Secretary Pompeo's travel to Asia, saying that he will travel to Japan from Sunday to Tuesday.Initially, Pompeo planned to visit Japan, Mongolia and South Korea from Sunday to Thursday, but the department's update included a single travel itinerary to Tokyo.The department said "Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off."It added that planned meetings with the Quad Foreign Ministers in Tokyo will focus on pressing issues of the Indo-Pacific region.