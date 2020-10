Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump gave an update on his health on Saturday, saying he "feels much better now" and thinks he will be back soon.Trump was transported to a military hospital on Friday after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.Tweeting a four-minute video from Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump said that he was not feeling so well when he came to the hospital, but he started to feel better.Trump, however, added that the next few days will be the real test.Trump also said he thinks he will be back soon and looks forward to finishing up the campaign.Foreign media said Trump spoke evenly and showed no signs of difficulty breathing in the video.