Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump's medical team said on Sunday that Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday if his condition continues to improve.According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, White House physician Sean Conley made the remarks during a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is being treated for COVID-19.Brian Garibaldi, another of Trump's doctors, said the president had been "up and around" and was feeling well.Garibaldi said if the president continues to look and feel as well as he does Sunday, the doctors could plan a discharge as early as Monday to the White House where Trump can continue his treatment course.Meanwhile, Conley admitted that the president's oxygen levels had dropped twice and he received supplementary oxygen at the White House.