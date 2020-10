Photo : YONHAP News

The government will impose a fine on people who fail to wear face masks in public and on public transportation starting November 13 in its latest efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Sunday that people will be required to wear masks on public transportation and at medical facilities, nurseries and demonstrations.Violators will face a fine of up to 100-thousand won.However, people aged under 14 and who cannot wear masks for medical reasons will be exempt. Fines will not be imposed for taking masks off during meals, swimming and broadcasting.The nation will launch a 30-day grace period for mandatory masks in such spaces starting next Tuesday.