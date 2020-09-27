Foreign Minister Feels Sorry about Husband's US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Sunday that she feels sorry about her husband's trip to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The remarks came after KBS reported that Lee Yill-byung, the spouse of South Korea's top diplomat, departed for the U.S. on Saturday for an alleged yacht tour despite a government travel advisory. Lee reportedly plans to purchase a yacht and use it to travel around the U.S.Kang told reporters on Sunday that she feels sorry for the incident, but it's hard for her to tell him to return as he had been planning the trip for a long time and finally launched it after repeated delays.In a meeting with foreign ministry senior officials on Sunday, Kang reportedly said that she feels sorry that the incident occurred while the public is refraining from overseas trips and outside activities.Lee's trip comes amid a government special travel advisory, asking the public to either cancel or postpone overseas trips on concerns about the pandemic.