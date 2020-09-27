Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly to Greet Supporters

Write: 2020-10-05 09:26:06Update: 2020-10-05 09:52:16

Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly to Greet Supporters

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, went for a short drive to wave at supporters on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press and other foreign media, Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Medical Center for a drive-by in front of crowds of supporters lining the street outside. 

Trump, wearing a mask, was seen in the back of a slow-moving SUV, waving to the assembled crowds. 

In a video post on social media, Trump said it’s been a "very interesting journey and he learned a lot about COVID.” He added that he gets it and understands it.

However, his surprise move drew sharp criticism from health experts and media. 

The Hill, a Washington-based political newspaper, said that the drive-by triggered immediate safety concerns and outrage as the president, who is infected with a highly contagious disease, was with two Secret Service agents in the vehicle, putting them in danger.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >