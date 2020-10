Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur displayed a remarkable performance on Sunday after returning from a hamstring injury.Son scored two goals himself and assisted another in the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Tottenham thrashed Manchester United 6-1.Son suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on September 27, and head coach Jose Mourinho gave a grim prognosis at the time, saying Son would be "out for a while."But Son missed only two games and showed a strong performance in his first match back from the injury. He has already scored seven goals and picked up three assists with the 2020-2021 season just kicking off.