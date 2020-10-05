Menu Content

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases under 100 for Fifth Day

Write: 2020-10-05 09:38:30Update: 2020-10-05 10:28:03

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported below 100 daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 73 new cases were detected throughout Sunday, raising the accumulated total to 24-thousand-164.

Of the new cases, 64 are domestic infections while the remaining nine are imported.

The daily number remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, but virus risks remain high amid continued outbreaks of new clusters from the military, medical institutions and nurseries. 

Authorities remain on alert as the figure could surge after the five-day Chuseok holiday due to increased travel during that time. 

Of the 64 local cases, 49 came from the capital region, including 19 from Seoul, 25 from Gyeonggi Province and five from Incheon.

Out of the nine imported cases, two were detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports, while seven others tested positive during self-isolation. 

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by one to 422, with the fatality rate at one-point-75 percent.
