Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't to Ban Hangeul Day Rallies

Write: 2020-10-05 10:17:09Update: 2020-10-05 11:01:13

Gov't to Ban Hangeul Day Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government will ban rallies planned by conservative groups in central Seoul for Friday.  

In his opening remarks at a government meeting on Sunday, Chung said that the government plans to ban illegal protests to protect the lives and safety of the people.
 
The remarks came as several conservative groups earlier announced plans to hold anti-government demonstrations on Hangeul Day at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The prime minister urged the groups to withdraw their plans. 

The government banned similar rallies in Seoul on National Foundation Day last Saturday to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Senior health official Son Young-rae also made a similar call on Sunday during a press briefing, saying that virus risks remain high this coming weekend as well.  

The official said that large-scale rallies pose a great threat to quarantine efforts as the virus can be easily transmitted among participants and then across the nation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >