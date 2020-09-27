Gov't to Ban Hangeul Day Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government will ban rallies planned by conservative groups in central Seoul for Friday.In his opening remarks at a government meeting on Sunday, Chung said that the government plans to ban illegal protests to protect the lives and safety of the people.The remarks came as several conservative groups earlier announced plans to hold anti-government demonstrations on Hangeul Day at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The prime minister urged the groups to withdraw their plans.The government banned similar rallies in Seoul on National Foundation Day last Saturday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Senior health official Son Young-rae also made a similar call on Sunday during a press briefing, saying that virus risks remain high this coming weekend as well.The official said that large-scale rallies pose a great threat to quarantine efforts as the virus can be easily transmitted among participants and then across the nation.