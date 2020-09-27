N. Korea Glorifies Kim Jong-un's 9-year Rule ahead of Ruling Party's Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for safeguarding and solidifying its regime by glorifying Kim Jong-un’s nine years in office as a reign for the people.The party’s official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, on Monday praised Kim’s rule as the North is set to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party of Korea later this week on Saturday.The paper said when combining the sun and moon of the past nine years, the word “people” emerges, claiming that the ruling party’s top priority is protecting the people’s lives and homes.The daily stressed that safeguarding the people’s well-being and safety are Kim’s top policies, citing that the leader personally visited flood-hit areas.The report said thanks to Kim’s devotion and leadership, a bright future awaits the North, despite three major hardships that the nation faced this year - international sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and flood damage.