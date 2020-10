Photo : KBS News

With Nobel Prize announcements set to be made from Monday, attention is turning to whether South Korean chemist and Seoul National University chair professor Hyeon Taeg-hwan will win a Nobel Prize in chemistry.Hyeon has been carrying out research on synthesis and application of nanocrystals along with MIT professor Moungi Bawendi and University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Murray.If Hyeon wins a prize, he’ll become the second South Korean to acquire a Nobel after former President Kim Dae-jung and the first to win a prize in the field of science.The winner of the Nobel in chemistry is set to be announced on Wednesday.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony will not be held this year. Instead, videos of winners receiving the awards in their home countries will be aired via TV.