Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Talk over Phone after Pompeo Delays Visit

Write: 2020-10-05 11:34:06Update: 2020-10-05 11:43:02

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone on Monday, after Pompeo postponed his visit to Seoul this week.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the conversation was arranged upon Pompeo's request, where he sought Seoul's understanding for the delay of his trip due to U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Kang, who hoped for the prompt recovery of both the president and first lady Melania Trump, expressed disappointment over the delay.

The South Korean minister sought Washington's continued support behind Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee’s bid for director-general at the World Trade Organization(WTO).

Kang and Pompeo also exchanged views on the Seoul-Washington alliance and the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

As part of his Asia tour, Pompeo had been scheduled for a two-day visit to Seoul starting on Wednesday. He will still visit Japan this week to attend a ministerial meeting of the "Quad," a NATO-like multilateral structure involving Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.
