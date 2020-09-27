Moon Vows Support for Overseas Koreans amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in vowed to do his best to instill courage and pride in overseas Koreans that their country is behind them during hardships.Marking World Korean Day on Monday, Moon wrote on his social media account that South Korea has advanced thanks to the support from and lessons learned by overseas Koreans who worked hard for their country.The president said he was proud of the solidarity and cooperation displayed by these Koreans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to deliveries of quarantine supplies and donations to their homeland.The South Korean government, for its part, expanded health care and medical support to overseas Koreans, delivered quarantine supplies and repatriated some 49-thousand overseas residents from 120 countries.Moon also reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to share with the international community its experiences in the fight against the virus and offer humanitarian assistance and development cooperation in joint responses to infectious diseases.