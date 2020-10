Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has confirmed that the remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War found in eastern Gangwon Province belong to the late Army Corporal Min Yeong-seung.According to the Defense Ministry on Monday, the identification was confirmed by matching the DNA of the remains with that of Min’s son, 72-year-old Min Jang-su.Min's remains were excavated in the Gangwon provincial county of Inje in June 2018, and are the 152nd set to be identified since 2000.Born in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in 1918, Min had worked as a hotel chef in Seoul and fathered two children before enlisting in January 1951.While fighting as part of the Eighth Division of the Armed Forces, Min was killed during the Battle of Nojeonpyeong in Inje on August 21, 1951.Min's remains will be laid to rest at the Seoul National Cemetery.