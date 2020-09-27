Seoul City to Block Anti-Gov't Rallies on Hangeul Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government plans to combine efforts with the police to physically and legally block anti-government rallies on the upcoming Hangeul Day holiday, as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.At a press briefing on Monday, Park Yoo-mi, the Seoul Metropolitan Government's senior quarantine official, said 52 rallies involving more than ten people have been reported for Friday.Park emphasized that along with the freedom to rally, protecting the lives and safety of the public is a task that must be fulfilled.Last Saturday, police buses blocked parts of Gwanghwamun Square, while 90 checkpoints were set up around the city and subways passed through without stopping at stations in the area to prevent mass gatherings of people for previously announced rallies.This had forced protesters to resort to limited "drive-thru" rallies in southern Seoul after winning conditional court approval.The government has taken a hardline stance against mass public rallies after anti-government protests on August 15 were partly blamed for a flare-up in new virus cases.