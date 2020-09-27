Police Chief: Vehicle Blockade 'Inevitable' to Deter Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Police Agency said that a physical blockade of downtown Seoul areas on Saturday to prevent rallies from taking place was an inevitable measure.In a Monday news conference, Police Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong responded to criticism by some politicians who called the vehicle blockade too excessive.Kim said the blockade was inevitable to minimize concerns of COVID-19 spreading through people coming into direct contact. He added it was important to enforce the ban on rallies in view of law enforcement and infectious disease prevention.Kim said setting up police lines at rally venues and putting up blockades on major roads was the way to minimize contact between protesters and police as well as protesters and the general public, adding the police thought hard about how to achieve this goal.The police chief said he is aware that some people view these measures as being too extreme, but he stressed zero tolerance against attempts to hold prohibited rallies and those not reported to authorities.He said similar measures may be employed this Friday which is another holiday, if they are deemed necessary to deter illegal protests.