Conservative Civic Group Plans Massive Rally on Hangeul Day

Photo : KBS News

A conservative civic group has announced plans to stage a massive rally in central Seoul on Hangeul Day this Friday despite the government’s repeated warnings against assemblies of 10 or more people in the capital city amid the COVID-19 epidemic.The plan was disclosed during a press conference on Monday by Choi In-sik, the secretary-general of the so-called August 15 emergency response committee, which also organized large demonstrations on Liberation Day in August.Choi sought to justify the move saying it is the only way to stand up to what he called “oppression” by the Moon Jae-in administration.Under the plan, around two-thousand members will gather around Gwanghwamun Square on Friday. Participants will abide by basic precautionary measures such as wearing masks and undergoing temperature checks, he said.Criticizing the government for blocking similar rallies they planned on National Foundation Day last Saturday, Choi said if their moves are blocked once again they will file a lawsuit against a police crackdown.