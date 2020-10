Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook met on Monday with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris to discuss cooperation between the two countries.According to the Ministry of National Defense, the two officials agreed that a solid alliance is a linchpin for security, peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.They also pledged to communicate closely to further advance the alliance.This was Suh's first meeting with the U.S. ambassador since taking office last month and came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed his visit to South Korea slated for this week following U.S. President Donald Trump’s diagnosis with COVID-19.