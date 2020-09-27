Wang Yi's Visit to S. Korea Put on Hold

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will reportedly not visit South Korea this month due to conflicting schedules.According to a diplomatic source on Monday, Seoul and Beijing have been in talks to arrange Wang's trip to Seoul sometime next week, but it has been put on hold due to Chinese political events set for this month.There was speculation that the cancellation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Seoul could have affected Wang's decision, but the source said the decision was made before Pompeo’s postponement.Wang reportedly pushed back his trip to Japan as well. China and Japan have been coordinating a visit to Tokyo so that Wang would meet with the newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart.Wang is expected to visit Seoul and Tokyo following the annual plenum of the Chinese Communist Party set for October 26 to 29 in Beijing.