N. Korean Leader Holds Key Party Meeting to Launch 80-day Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly held a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and launched an "80-day campaign" to achieve the country's economic and other goals by year-end.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim presided over the politburo meeting of the party's Central Committee the previous day.The KCNA said the meeting made a critical decision to launch a nationwide 80-day campaign ahead of the Eighth Congress of the Party set for January, and held in-depth discussions on the campaign’s direction and methods.The report said the nation is faced with the heavy task of successfully holding events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the party and proudly concluding this year's struggle before the party congress.In August, Kim announced that the ruling party will hold a congress in January to decide a new five-year economic development plan, acknowledging that his initial plan failed to achieve intended goals in the face of unexpected internal and external challenges.