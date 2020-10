Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from a military hospital on Monday, three days after being admitted for COVID-19 treatment.Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington at 6:40 p.m. and headed back to the White House on Marine One.Trump tweeted earlier on Monday that he was "feeling very good" and planning to leave the hospital at 6:30 p.m.In a tweet right before departing the hospital, Trump said that he will return to the campaign soon and the fake news only shows the fake polls.Early Friday morning, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was brought to the military hospital on Friday night and has since received treatment for the virus.