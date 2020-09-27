Menu Content

S. Korea's Consumer Prices Post Biggest Growth in 6 Months

Write: 2020-10-06 08:56:40Update: 2020-10-06 09:16:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices posted the biggest on-year increase in six months in September. 

According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the consumer price index stood at 106-point-20 in the month, up one percent from a year earlier. It's the largest growth since March.

Consumer prices grew one percent or more from January to March this year, but the growth slowed to nearly zero percent in April and the index posted negative growth in May due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reading remained flat in June but then had posted growth since.  

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 13-point-five percent on-year in September, the largest gain since March 2011. 

Industrial goods dropped point-seven percent due to low crude oil prices, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped four-point-one percent from a year earlier.
