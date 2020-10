Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in asked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to support the South Korean trade minister's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization(WTO).Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said the two leaders spoke over the phone for 20 minutes on Monday evening.Moon reportedly told Bolsonaro that Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is the best person to realize the common goals of the two nations such as expanding free trade, developing the world trade body and restoring the multilateral trade system.In response, Bolsonaro reportedly said he fully recognizes her capability.The two leaders also exchanged opinions on the development of vaccines for COVID-19.President Moon has also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to support Yoo's candidacy during recent phone talks.