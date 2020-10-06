S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases under 100 for 6th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases remained under 100 for the sixth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 75 new cases were detected throughout Monday, raising the accumulated total to 24-thousand-239.Of the new cases, 66 are domestic infections while the remaining nine are imported.The daily number remained below 100 for the sixth consecutive day, but health authorities remain alert amid continued outbreaks of new clusters from the military, medical institutions and family gatherings during the Chuseok holiday.Of the 66 local cases, 51 came from the capital region, including 13 from Seoul, 34 from Gyeonggi Province and four from Incheon.Out of the nine imported cases, five were detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports, while four others tested positive during self-isolation.The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 422, with the fatality rate at one-point-74 percent.