Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) of South Korea and the United States vowed to actively support diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace in the region.According to the South Korean military on Tuesday, the pledge was reaffirmed between new JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart Gen. Mark Milley during their first phone conversation since Won took office last month.The military chiefs also vowed to further strengthen the countries’ combined defense posture based on their ironclad alliance.South Korea's JCS said the latest conservation was a part of the allies' efforts to maintain solidarity by enhancing high-level dialogue between their militaries.