Police Repatriate Alleged Operator of 'Digital Prison' Website from Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

An alleged operator of the controversial "Digital Prison" website was repatriated to South Korea after being captured in Vietnam last month.The National Police Agency said on Tuesday that the man arrived earlier in the day at Incheon International Airport. After getting tested for COVID-19, he will be questioned by the Daegu police, who are investigating the case.The man, in his 30s, is accused of violating privacy law by releasing the personal information of alleged digital sex criminals, child abusers and murderers on the website since March, claiming to socially punish the alleged perpetrators.However, it came under scrutiny when a university student was found dead in an apparent suicide after his personal information was released on the website for allegedly producing digital sexual exploitation materials.The website also falsely accused a university professor of trying to buy sexual exploitation content online.